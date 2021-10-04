Advertisement

Sunshine gives way to Bering Sea storm

First of 2 storms driving this week’s weather
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine became plentiful across the Anchorage area Sunday afternoon allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 40s throughout town. Skies will remain clear overnight, and with light winds and drier air in place, temperatures will tumble into the middle and upper 20s to start Anchorage and Southcentral off Monday morning with those typically colder spots potentially dropping to near 20 degrees. Brrrrr.

As is typically the case this time of year, that sunshine won’t last too long, however, as another powerhouse storm system (the remnants of Typhoon Mindulle) develops over the Bering Sea. By afternoon, clouds ahead of the storm will start overspreading our skies setting the stage for a gloomy Tuesday with a few spotty showers possible. The “main event” with this next storm system will begin Tuesday night with a cold rain developing, which continues into Wednesday and early Thursday. Higher elevations on the east side will likely see additional snowfall with this system, but most of Anchorage will stay all rain.

Sunshine may peek through the cloud cover at times Thursday afternoon, but don’t get used to it, as a second Bering Sea storm comes knocking on our doorstep for Friday into early Saturday again with a cold rain in Anchorage and some higher elevation snows.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from the FBI's fugitive website shows a New York woman and her son who have...
New York woman charged for involvement in US Capitol riot in investigation that brought FBI to Alaska
Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle, Anchorage police say
An Alaska hospital.
Alaska activates crisis care decision-making guidelines for 20 health care facilities
Alaska State Troopers.
FBI team from Anchorage defuses device found in salvage yard on Kodiak Island
Alaskan man killed by metal tool on Massachusetts highway

Latest News

Increasing clouds for Monday across Southcentral.
Sunday evening weather with Tracy
A layer of dust appeared after Saturday's snow melted
Anchorage snow leaves a layer of dust
A layer of dust appeared after Saturday's snow melted
Saturday Evening Weather with Tracy
Anchorage, Alaska.
Powerful storm hits Southeast Alaska