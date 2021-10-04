Sunshine gives way to Bering Sea storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine became plentiful across the Anchorage area Sunday afternoon allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 40s throughout town. Skies will remain clear overnight, and with light winds and drier air in place, temperatures will tumble into the middle and upper 20s to start Anchorage and Southcentral off Monday morning with those typically colder spots potentially dropping to near 20 degrees. Brrrrr.

As is typically the case this time of year, that sunshine won’t last too long, however, as another powerhouse storm system (the remnants of Typhoon Mindulle) develops over the Bering Sea. By afternoon, clouds ahead of the storm will start overspreading our skies setting the stage for a gloomy Tuesday with a few spotty showers possible. The “main event” with this next storm system will begin Tuesday night with a cold rain developing, which continues into Wednesday and early Thursday. Higher elevations on the east side will likely see additional snowfall with this system, but most of Anchorage will stay all rain.

Sunshine may peek through the cloud cover at times Thursday afternoon, but don’t get used to it, as a second Bering Sea storm comes knocking on our doorstep for Friday into early Saturday again with a cold rain in Anchorage and some higher elevation snows.

