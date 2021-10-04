Teams look ahead to the playoffs now that the high school football season has wrapped up
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Highlights from the last Saturday in the high school football regular season. The last week of games wrapped up with a shootout on the south side and a blow out on the east side.
Week 8 scores:
Soldotna 42, South 41
East 48, Dimond 7
Eagle River 46, Chugiak 0
Kenai 40, Kodiak 6
Monroe 34, Valdez 0
Nikiski 42, Seward 26
Palmer 29, Wasilla 12
Redington 40, Houston 6
West 42, Colony 14
Bartlett 26, Service 22
