Teams look ahead to the playoffs now that the high school football season has wrapped up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Highlights from the last Saturday in the high school football regular season. The last week of games wrapped up with a shootout on the south side and a blow out on the east side.

Week 8 scores:

Soldotna 42, South 41

East 48, Dimond 7

Eagle River 46, Chugiak 0

Kenai 40, Kodiak 6

Monroe 34, Valdez 0

Nikiski 42, Seward 26

Palmer 29, Wasilla 12

Redington 40, Houston 6

West 42, Colony 14

Bartlett 26, Service 22

