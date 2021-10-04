TSAIA in the running for North America’s best cargo airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cargo has turned out to be a steady business at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

In the first half of 2021, 1.73 million metric tons of air cargo flew in and out of the airport. According to a statement from the airport, that’s a 23.45% increase compared to a year ago. More cargo arrives and takes off from Anchorage every day.

“You’re getting into that holiday rush season right now, where Christmas orders are coming in,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. “So it was busy on top of busy, and now we’re even busier.”

Thirty-one airlines provide cargo service through the airport. According to Szczesniak, that includes about an average of at least 100 wide-body jets used daily to carry that freight. There’s been no shortage of it.

“It’s one of those things we noticed. The traditional breaks where it slows down, we didn’t have those,” Szczesniak said. “So it’s just been continuously busy.”

The increased business has Anchorage in the running again to be considered North America’s best cargo airport. The airport announced it on its Facebook page September 24 that it’s a finalist again for the award that will be presented at the Asian Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Awards gala October 21 in Hong Kong.

“Just very appreciative because of the fact we know that the people here in the cargo industry work really hard to make sure that everything runs smoothly,” said Szczesniak. “And just getting that recognition is just a really good cherry on top.”

Meanwhile, Anchorage will likely see more cargo pass through its airport. Construction is expected to start during the second half of 2022 on a 32.5-million-cubic-foot cold storage unit at the airport.

Governor Mike Dunleavy formally announced the project on January 25, 2021. The storage unit is part of more than $1 billion in private investments to pay for five cargo related projects.

