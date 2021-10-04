Advertisement

William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week

William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at McCormick Place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Chicago. At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company; the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research; and a Blue Origin employee. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle, Anchorage police say
This screenshot from the FBI's fugitive website shows a New York woman and her son who have...
New York woman charged for involvement in US Capitol riot in investigation that brought FBI to Alaska
An Alaska hospital.
Alaska activates crisis care decision-making guidelines for 20 health care facilities
Yukon River file photo (KTUU)
Dwindling Alaska salmon leave Yukon River tribes in crisis
Leslie Wrigley sat by her husband's bedside for weeks while he battled COVID-19.
Woman encourages others to get vaccinated after husband dies of COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you...
CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel
FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13,...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets