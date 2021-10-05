Advertisement

APU to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for students and staff

Alaska Pacific University will require students and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High COVID-19 counts in Alaska have led to a new policy on the Alaska Pacific University campus. Starting in mid-October, all students and staff must be either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

Interim President Hilton Hallock said the school is currently averaging three to five positive COVID-19 cases a week. The new policy, which applies even to students who take classes online, is designed to keep the campus and larger community safe. Hallock said people who don’t follow the rules could face consequences. The policy was first announced on Sept. 21.

“Of course, we are not going to kick someone out of school if they miss a deadline the first time,” Hallock said.” But if someone is consistently non-compliant, then we would seek to block their registration or put them on administrative leave without pay. So it would be up to, and including, termination if we needed to do that, but I’m pretty sure we are not going to be in that place.”

According to Hallock, a survey of students and a separate one for staff suggests over 90% of the campus is already vaccinated. She said the policy is also getting lots of support. Student Body President Grace Schultz said she was pleased the administration offered an option for weekly testing.

“I’m all for the vaccines,” she said, adding that she is fully vaccinated. “But I really do think it’s important that students have the choice. The science is new, and we don’t have all of the data and all of the risks, so allowing students to make that decision for themselves is really important.”

APU appears to be the first college campus in Alaska to enact the policy campus-wide, but it might not be the last. The University of Alaska Fairbanks chancellor recently asked the University of Alaska Interim President Pat Pitney to consider allowing a vaccine requirement on the Fairbanks campus for students and staff, a decision that is pending.

But University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell said at this point, UAA has no plans to follow suit.

“UAA is currently only requiring vaccinations for students living in the residence halls. At this time, the university is not planning to extend that requirement,” Parnell said in an emailed statement. “Mitigation efforts such as hybrid online classes and universal mask requirements have kept spread low within the UAA community.”

