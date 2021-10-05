Advertisement

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Britney Spears said in a court filing Wednesday that she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 should be terminated. The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court from the singer's attorney Mathew Rosen says she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship.(Source: AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money.

Spears’ identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” Spears said in the posts, along with a brief, wordless video of herself. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true.”

Spears has not been freed from the conservatorship entirely. The legal arrangement that has been in place since 2008 remains, minus her father, but it may be terminated at a Nov. 12 hearing.

While fans constantly search for cryptic comments on her conservatorship in her Instagram posts, the singer rarely writes directly about it on social media.

Her attorney Matthew Rosengart has vowed to pursue an investigation of her father, James Spears, and his handling of the conservatorship even now that he has been removed.

James Spears’ attorneys said there were no grounds for his removal, that his actions were always based on his daughter’s best interest, and that his suspension is a “loss for Britney.”

