High COVID-19 cases, low expectations: Alaska Legislature convenes another PFD special session

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature convened on Monday for the start of the fourth special session with high COVID-19 cases across Alaska and low expectations that the session will be productive.

The House of Representatives passed a resolution that would largely waive a constitutional requirement to meet every three days during the session. The Senate has not yet voted on that resolution. Committee hearings are planned to try to make progress on the state’s fiscal challenges.

House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, called on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to cancel the special session on Friday, citing risks associated with record coronavirus rates. She said the vast majority of legislators are trying to pass a comprehensive fiscal plan, but that the Legislature should instead focus on the regular session that starts in January.

“We’re all working in that direction, to expect that to happen overnight is foolishness,” she added on Friday about passing a fiscal plan.

The governor rejected the House speaker’s request to cancel the session that was sent on behalf of the largely Democratic House majority caucus.

On Friday, Dunleavy posted to social media, saying that legislators have all the tools necessary to solve the state’s long-term fiscal challenges, including the future of the Permanent Fund dividend.

The Legislature has all the tools needed to solve Alaska’s fiscal challenges & to protect the Permanent Fund Dividend. The 4th special session beginning Monday will be critical to securing our state's future & paying out the 2nd half of the PFD as I’ve proposed. #akgov #akleg — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) October 1, 2021

He has proposed a 50-50 PFD plan that would see a new dividend formula put in the constitution. He hasn’t proposed new statewide revenues to pay for it and the budget in the long term which has frustrated some legislators.

Dunleavy says any new revenue measures should be decided by the Legislature.

A bipartisan fiscal policy group endorsed working toward a 50-50 dividend at the beginning of the third special session in August. That would be contingent on passing a complete fiscal package that would likely include new statewide revenues, a spending cap and agreements on the size of the budget.

There is talk of making some progress on a fiscal plan over the next 30 days through committee hearings, but little hope there will be any resolution. Some legislators suggest there may not be agreement on a fiscal plan before next November’s election.

Sen. Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, suggested it could be counterproductive to hold the fourth special session less than a month after the third special session ended, potentially pushing legislators deeper into their long-held positions.

Other lawmakers across the aisle have echoed those concerns and said the governor’s plan does not have the support needed from two-thirds of the Legislature to be sent before voters for their approval.

Dunleavy has also called on the Legislature to pass a supplemental dividend for 2021. That would see Alaskans receive a dividend of roughly $2,350, following his 50-50 dividend proposal.

A 50-50 dividend has been rejected by the Legislature with many lawmakers saying a fiscal plan is needed alongside new revenues before a PFD of that size is approved. Alaskans will receive a $1,114 dividend, starting next week.

