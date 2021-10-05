Incoming storm prompts multiple winter alerts across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A change is in the air, as temperatures are noticeable warmer across Southcentral this morning. Most, if not all locations remain above freezing Tuesday morning, meaning little impacts can be expected as you hit the roads. Clouds will steadily build in through the day, becoming overcast by midmorning into the early afternoon.

Even with the clouds, temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 40s across the region. With the warmer push of air that we’re seeing returning to Southcentral, this will mean that rain will fall for most locations as a front pushes across the state. Initially we’ll see isolated to scattered showers today, with a return to widespread rain overnight into Wednesday.

While a cold rain can be expected, the main precipitation type can be tricky through the night in areas where temperatures bottom out a few degrees above freezing. Most of Southcentral will likely see all rain, with a wintry mix for the hillside. Even for areas that see a wintry mix, little to no accumulation can be expected.

Per usual, the mountains will see a nice coating of snow, but closer to sea level expect all rain. The only exception will be for areas north of Willow, where a wintry mix looks almost certain overnight into Wednesday. Some accumulation is possible, although the better chance for snow will be for areas north of Talkeetna. This is where a winter weather advisory is in place starting tonight into Thursday for 6 to 12 inches of snow.

This system will also bring heavy snow to a large portion of Interior Alaska and the Brooks Range, where up to 8 inches of snow is expected at the surface. Areas above 2,000 feet can easily expect to see up to a foot or more of snow as the heavy snow builds in through the middle of the week.

As a result of this, multiple winter storm warnings have been issued for the state. The main impacts will be slipper road conditions, reduced visibility due to heavy snow, and quickly accumulation snow where the heavier bursts settle in.

As the system exits to the east, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain to Southeast, setting up the region for several days of periodic rain showers. This comes following a few nice days of sunshine and pleasant weather conditions.

Through the rest of the week, Southcentral will hold onto the active weather pattern. While breaks in between each system will stay with us, our next focus shifts to Friday where we could see another round of wintry weather for parts of Southcentral.

Have a safe Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.