Special election ballots mailed out in recall effort of Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 36,000 ballot packages were mailed to Midtown voters on Monday for a special election to decide the outcome of an effort to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel.

The date of the election was decided back in August after the assembly approved the certification of a petition to recall Zaletel. Two petitions were initially filed, but after a back-and-forth through Alaska’s court system, one was approved to go forward.

Russell Biggs, an Anchorage resident who initiated both original petitions last year, claimed Zaletel violated city mitigation orders in 2020 when participating in a meeting that had more than 15 people in attendance. Last month, Zaletel praised the election officials and shared her confidence in the electoral process, though she said she is disappointed that a recall election is happening.

District 4 voters should expect to receive their ballot packages in the mail by next Monday, according to a release from the municipal clerk’s office. Each package includes an official ballot, secrecy sleeve, return envelope and instructions.

Voters can return their ballots by using secure drop boxes around the district, mailing them in through the Postal Service or bringing them to a voting center at the Loussac Library between Oct. 18 and Oct. 26.

Those who don’t receive a ballot package, but live in District 4, should call the municipal voter hotline at 907-243-8683 or send an email to elections@anchorageak.gov.

Ballots need to be postmarked by Oct. 26, the day of the election, or returned to a drop box or vote center by 8 p.m. that same day.

