Storms lining up for Alaska: Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storms are lining up back to back, bringing wet and windy weather first to western Alaska, then to Southcentral and the Interior.

Rain is falling from Nome to Bethel and the front responsible for the wet weather is moving east. Here in Southcentral Alaska, the only signs of the incoming storm were the high cirrus clouds that stretched out across the sky Monday. As this front moves east, Anchorage, Palmer and Wasilla will sit in a rain shadow most of the day, which means we’ll only see a slight chance for light showers and will otherwise stay mostly cloudy with temperatures starting in the low 30s and climbing to the mid-40s.

Further north, snow is likely for the northern Susitna Valley near Broad Pass where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Thursday. If you have plans to travel on the Parks Highway, be prepared for accumulating snow starting Tuesday afternoon. 6-12 inches is likely in this area. Further south, the snow will mix with rain near Talkeetna as temperatures fall below freezing overnight, but climb to the low 40s during the day.

A second storm will quickly follow the first, which will keep the precipitation falling Wednesday across most of the Interior and across Southcentral.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Upper Koyukuk Valley, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys, Southeast Brooks Range, Central interior (north of the Tanana River), and the Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, and the Lower Yukon Valley. These areas should be prepared for significant snow Tuesday through Thrusday.

Most of Southcentral, including Anchorage, is likely to see rain in the lower elevations Wednesday through early Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 40s during the day, only falling to the mid to upper 30s overnight, which is more typical for this time of year than the 20s we’ve been experiencing over the last couple of weeks.

Have a great start to your Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

