Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports close to 2,300 cases over weekend, 1 new death
Cargo flights arrive at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in the running for North America’s best cargo airport
Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle, Anchorage police say
Storms lining up for Alaska: Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect.
Storms lining up for Alaska: Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect
Ian Putnam (right), a Coast Guard physical scientist, and Edmund Gaines, a Coast...
Coast Guard returns Alaska Native remains to Point Spencer

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
Vaccines are here. School’s open. Some parents still agonize.
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division