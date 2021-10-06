Active and windy weather remains through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is steadily building into Southcentral, as a plume of tropical moisture moves into the region. Along with the rain comes a surge of warmer air and windy conditions. This is leading to most of Southcentral seeing rain, with snow limited to the higher elevations of the mountains and areas north of Talkeetna. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through Broad Pass until one Thursday morning, where 6 to 12 inches of snow can be expected.

The low drifting throught the Bering Sea is pushing a front across the state and leading to wet and windy conditions. Winds have been the strongest through the Aleutians, with gusts in Southcentral peaking around 35 to 40 mph. This trend will continue through the day, as the system continues to march off to the east. As the system has a steady feed of moisture from the tropics, we can expect to see periods of heavy rain into the afternoon and evening hours. Much of Southcentral could see anywhere from half an inch to over an inch of rain. The heaviest rain will be fixated on Prince William Sound, where well over an inch can be expected into Thursday morning.

Elsewhere across the state, the warmer push of air has led to a trimming back of winter storm warnings. While they have been replaced with winter weather advisories, the biggest impact because snow and a mixed bag of precipitation that will lead to hazardous travel conditions. 3 to 8 inches of snow can be expected for much of the Interior and points west, with some localized heavier amounts. Additonally, a wind advisory remains for Denali and the Eastern Alaska Range, where gusts up to 60 to 65 mph is possible into the night.

As the system exits to the east, we’ll briefly dry out, with the return to wet and breezy conditions to Southeast. This will open the door for a brief return to dry conditions, before another storm drifts into Southcentral by Friday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.