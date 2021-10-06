Alaska Redistricting Board hears Anchorage public testimony on statewide tour

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska Redistricting Board met at the Den’aina Center on Tuesday to hear from Alaskans as they work to redraw the state’s political map.

The process takes place every 10 years after the release of updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It requires new boundaries to be drawn for 40 House districts and 20 Senate districts.

The board must approve a map before a Nov. 10 deadline. Court challenges, which are common, need to be filed within 30 days.

Board member Nicole Borromeo has been traveling across Southeast Alaska, hearing concerns and questions about the draft maps being presented. Meetings in Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are planned over the next few days.

“We’ve heard a lot so far in email and some previous testimony about incumbents who are paired together,” Borromeo said on Tuesday.

Two of the six draft maps adopted by the board would place three Democratic representatives in the same Anchorage seat. They would also have two Juneau Democratic representatives running against each other.

Board members have consistently disputed claims that this was intentional. Borromeo said there have also been gerrymandering concerns raised, but that the shapes of the board’s draft maps reflect shifting population trends.

Anchorage and Fairbanks both saw their populations drop slightly over the past 10 years. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough saw a substantial population rise over the same period and so have parts of rural Alaska.

The board is tasked by state law with drawing each district so that it is compact, contiguous and of a “relatively integrated socio-economic area.”

“That means people that live together, work together and recreate together should generally be in the same district,” Borromeo explained.

In Anchorage, residents lined up to testify about the maps, some saying that goal had not been met. There were concerns about the shape of districts around the Jewel Lake and Sand Lake areas with one map including the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Others wanted to see Eagle River and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson kept separate from Anchorage House districts, saying that reflects the will of residents.

Kevin McGee, head of the Anchorage chapter of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People, raised concerns about the potential impact to minorities by some of the board’s proposed maps.

“Attempts to mix and add Eagle River populations to an East Anchorage House seat or to pair a Government Hill House seat with an Eagle River House seat are clearly motivated by partisanship, but disenfranchise minority voters who make up a large percentage of Government Hill, JBER and East Anchorage voters,” he claimed.

McGee clarified that one of the board’s own proposed maps would draw “logical and constitutional lines” for Eagle River.

Randy Ruedrich, former head of the Alaska Republican Party, has spent decades involved in the state’s redistricting process. He submitted one draft map adopted by the board as a member of Alaskans For Fair and Equitable Redistricting.

On Tuesday, he submitted another draft map that would change the shape of Anchorage House districts and one north of Fairbanks.

“I think this is a major breakthrough in fixing the map,” Ruedrich said on Tuesday.

Borromeo explained that new draft map would be considered public testimony unless the full board voted to adopt it. Alaskans are encouraged to submit their own testimony online as the statewide tour continues.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.