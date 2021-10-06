Anchorage student arrested after bringing pellet gun to school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A student has been arrested after they had a pellet gun on school grounds at Benny Benson Alternative High School, Anchorage police said.

A student resource officer assigned to the high school was notified just before noon on Friday that a student had a weapon on school grounds, according to a public alert from the Anchorage Police Department. The student had been escorted to the school office “due to smelling strongly of marijuana,” the alert states.

When the student’s backpack was searched, the pellet gun was found along with marijuana. The student was arrested and charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice, according to the alert.

“There was no indication of the pellet gun being removed from the backpack prior to the search, nor was there any indication of any threats being made with the pellet gun,” officers wrote.

