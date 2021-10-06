COVID-19 testing reinstated for legislators at the Alaska Capitol on an honor system

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska legislators and staff at the Capitol in Juneau will need to regularly test again for COVID-19 as part of a mitigation policy adopted on Tuesday, but there will be no enforcement of the rule.

The Legislative Council, a committee that represents the Legislature as a whole, debated how to keep virus numbers down. The committee voted 10-3 to reinstate mandatory testing for COVID-19 every four days for lawmakers and legislative staff.

Members of the public and reporters will not be required to test for COVID-19. A face mask mandate remains in effect in the Capitol in public spaces, but not in legislators’ offices.

A stricter policy option was not approved by the committee which was similar to one that operated from the beginning of the year through June, when the Capitol was closed to the public. It would have reinstated screening and enforcement of testing, but it was rejected as being too costly.

Three legislators voted against the reinstatement of mandatory testing, including Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, who called it “unconstitutional.”

The new mitigation policy is set to remain in effect during the fourth special session and through the regular session that starts in January, unless it is amended or rescinded.

