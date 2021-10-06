Advertisement

Human remains found in home that burned down in Willow, troopers say

(Associated Press)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters found human remains inside of a home that caught fire in Willow this week.

Alaska State Troopers and firefighters with the Willow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on West Stinson Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after bystanders called it in, according to an online dispatch report. The remains were found just over two hours later.

Spokesperson Austin McDaniel said the human remains are believed to belong to one person, who is also believed to be the only person that was inside of the home at the time of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The person’s cause and manner of death are under investigation, he said, and their identity will be released after the person’s family is notified.

The home was described as a “total loss,” according to the dispatch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, troopers said.

