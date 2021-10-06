Advertisement

Lydia Jacoby heads to Budapest for second leg of the FINA World Cup after earning 2 medals in Berlin

Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby is among the best in the country in the 100-meter breaststroke.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward teen swimming sensation Lydia Jacoby continues to shine on the world stage and hopes to continue that success in Budapest this weekend for the second leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup.

The 17-year-old helped the U.S. earn 19 medals during the Berlin leg of the World Cup last weekend. She took third in the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing in a time of 1 minute, 5.2 seconds. A day later, Jacoby finished tenths of a second shy of first place in the 50-meter breaststroke and finished second in a time of 30.04.

The second leg of the World Cup in Budapest will be Jacoby’s final race as she plans to return home. She is currently in her senior year at Seward High School and has committed to swim at the University of Texas.

