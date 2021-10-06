Advertisement

Service volleyball hosts Dimond for Spike Out Cancer match

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a great competition for an even better cause. Dimond and Service High Schools met for the Spike Out Cancer match on Tuesday. The annual match raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

This fundraiser began 10 years ago at South Anchorage High School to raise money for Liz Hooe, who was battling cancer. She was the mother of South and UAA volleyball standout Morgan Hooe. The tradition continued on Tuesday as Morgan Hooe was a part of the match once again as a coach for Service High School.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Service will continue to raise money through the end of the month through t-shirt sales. If people are interested in donating, find out more information on the Service volleyball website.

