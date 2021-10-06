Advertisement

Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at Timberview High School. Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’S EARLIER STORY IS BELOW:

A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn’t confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

A reunification center was set up for students and their families, police said.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms lining up for Alaska: Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect.
Storms lining up for Alaska: Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 3 new deaths, 871 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Divided testimony on proposed mask ordinance continues for a 4th night
The Anchorage School District is asking parents to talk to their children about a rise in bad...
Anchorage superintendent asks parents to talk to students about rising tide of bad behavior
The Alaska State Capitol.
High COVID-19 cases, low expectations: Alaska Legislature convenes another PFD special session

Latest News

A parent expresses his anxiety over the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas,...
It's stressful not knowing if kid's OK, says parent amid Texas high school shooting
The White House says the rapid test supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal...
US to increase at-home coronavirus rapid tests
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders on debt limit talks