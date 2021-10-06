Storm pattern kicks into high gear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Large areas of low pressure are storming into Alaska this week.

The first is already spinning over the west coast prompting winter storm warnings and advisories for heavy snow. High winds are anticipated in the Alaska Range as the storm blows through, with south winds 30 to 45 mph, and gusting to 65 mph. Broad Pass in the northern Susitna Valley could collect 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Winter storm warnings in the interior and Brooks Range for 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska will see the main impact of this second storm Wednesday. Winds increase as snow and rain move through the region.

The hot spot Tuesday was Dutch Harbor at 61 degrees and the cold spot was Deadhorse. The low dropped to 3 below early Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.