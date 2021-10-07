Anchorage Wolverines add Evan Trupp to coaching staff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Wolverines hockey team made a big splash on Wednesday acquiring Evan Trupp as an assistant coach. The former Anchorage hockey standout wrapped up a 10-year professional career and will return to his roots in Anchorage as a coach.

“We are honored and extremely excited to add one of Alaska hockey’s great players to our coaching staff and organization,” Wolverines Director of Hockey Operations Keith Morris said in a Wednesday announcement from the team.

The 33-year-old coach played high school hockey for South Anchorage High School and Service High School before a successful college hockey career at the University of North Dakota. He went on to skate professionally in the East Coast Hockey League, American Hockey League and overseas. A highlight of his professional career was winning a Kelly Cup with the Alaska Aces in 2013-14

“Junior hockey sets the stage for players to earn scholarships,” Trupp said in the press release from the team. “It’s a great opportunity on and off the ice in preparation for the next level.”

Before his college career in North Dakota, Trupp played junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Penticton Vees from 2006-2008. The Anchorage skater caught the eye of college coaches racking up 129 points over 94 games in the BCHL.

The Wolverines are 5-3 after an eight-game road trip to begin their inaugural season in the North American Hockey League, and they’ll face off with the Springfield Jr. Blues for their home opener at Ben Boeke Ice Arena on Oct. 15.

