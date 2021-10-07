Advertisement

Hunters rescued after being caught in avalanche near Hunter Creek

Hunter Creek, Alaska
Hunter Creek, Alaska(Alaska's News Source / Google Maps)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three hunters were rescued early Thursday morning after being caught in an avalanche near Hunter Creek overnight.

The hunters were in the valley sheep hunting when the avalanche hit, according to an online dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers. At least two of the hunters were injured.

Troopers were notified of the situation just after 9 p.m. but because of the hunters’ location, Department of Public Safety resources couldn’t be used to rescue the group, troopers said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, which is manned by the Alaska Air National Guard, was requested to help. Just after midnight, rescuers were able to find the hunters and take them to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Troopers described the hunters’ injuries as “non-life-threatening,” but specific details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hobo Jim performing
Alaska musician Hobo Jim dies just over two weeks after announcing end-stage cancer diagnosis
Residents prepare to testify on a proposed mask ordinance before the Anchorage Assembly on...
Public testimony on proposed mask ordinance will continue into a 6th day
The Anchorage School District is asking parents to talk to their children about a rise in bad...
Anchorage superintendent asks parents to talk to students about rising tide of bad behavior
Human remains found in home that burned down in Willow, troopers say
Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to the media.
Delta Junction man accused of threatening to have Sen. Murkowski killed

Latest News

Major Kevin Kelly shows where two rescues took place over the Memorial Day weekend.
176th Wing awarded for ‘heroic’ May rescue of mountaineers in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Major Kevin Kelly shows where two rescues took place over the Memorial Day Weekend.
176th Wing recognized for its work to save mountaineers in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Stuffed duck fundraiser
Stuffed duck stops in Alaska on nationwide tour to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
District 4 special election
Voters in District 4 have a special election coming up