Hunters rescued after being caught in avalanche near Hunter Creek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three hunters were rescued early Thursday morning after being caught in an avalanche near Hunter Creek overnight.

The hunters were in the valley sheep hunting when the avalanche hit, according to an online dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers. At least two of the hunters were injured.

Troopers were notified of the situation just after 9 p.m. but because of the hunters’ location, Department of Public Safety resources couldn’t be used to rescue the group, troopers said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, which is manned by the Alaska Air National Guard, was requested to help. Just after midnight, rescuers were able to find the hunters and take them to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Troopers described the hunters’ injuries as “non-life-threatening,” but specific details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

