A brief break from October storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The large, low pressure system centered over southwest Alaska is spreading clouds, rain and wind and snow across the state. And rain will push east through the gulf on its way to the Alaska Panhandle.

This will remain the case through Wednesday night, with clearing over the region Thursday.

It will be a brief break though, as the next storm system barrels in on Friday.

The next low pressure system brings in yet another round of rain and strong winds For the Southcentral region, heaviest rain will be from 1.3 inches in Seward to nearly 3 inches in Whittier on Friday.

