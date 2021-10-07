Advertisement

Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police say a viral TikTok challenge may be the reason why a student was jailed and charged with a felony in an attack on a teacher.

Covington police say Larianna Jackson, 18, was arrested for the attack on the physically disabled teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, WVUE reports.

Officers responded to Covington High School after the dismissal bell rang after receiving reports that Jackson attacked the 64-year-old.

They obtained video from a student’s cellphone showing the attack. Jackson was charged with battery of a school teacher and transported to jail.

The teacher was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators suspect Jackson may have been prompted by a viral TikTok challenge where students are damaging school property and attacking teachers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hobo Jim performing
Alaska musician Hobo Jim dies just over two weeks after announcing end-stage cancer diagnosis
Residents prepare to testify on a proposed mask ordinance before the Anchorage Assembly on...
Public testimony on proposed mask ordinance will continue into a 6th day
Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to the media.
Delta Junction man accused of threatening to have Sen. Murkowski killed
Human remains found in home that burned down in Willow, troopers say
The Anchorage School District is asking parents to talk to their children about a rise in bad...
Anchorage superintendent asks parents to talk to students about rising tide of bad behavior

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game
A federal judge has issued a temporary order to block enforcement of Texas's restrictive...
Judge blocks Texas abortion ban
Family members mourn the death of Sandra Luedeman.
Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog