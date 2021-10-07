Sunshine returns today across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some lingering showers are still with us this morning across Southcentral, but those are quickly coming to an end.

As the rain tapers off and the clouds clear out, the region is in for a beautiful afternoon. We’ll see the return to mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies into the afternoon hours, with highs likely topping out near 50 if not the lower 50s.

Today could potentially be one of the warmest days we’ve seen in more than 2 weeks, so get outside and enjoy it.

Starting later this evening into the night, clouds quickly make a return. This comes ahead of our next storm that has already prompted a high wind warning for the Aleutians and a coastal flood advisory for Bristol Bay.

While winds will gusts upwards of hurricane force for the chain of islands, as the storm moves eastward the winds should be no issue for Southcentral into Friday. The only exception will be for the gaps and passes of the mountains overnight and into Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are still expected to be on the warmer side, so rain will be the predominant precipitation across the region. However, Turnagain Pass and higher elevations likely will see some wintry mix if not some snow showers.

Anchorage and surrounding areas will squeeze out .10 to .25 inches of rain before the system exits to our east.

As the storm impacts taper off by Friday night, a return to cooler mornings and mild afternoons make a return to Southcentral. Through the weekend and into next week, we’ll see highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows dipping below freezing.

The next seven days look fairly mild, considering the trend through the rest of October is a significantly cooler weather pattern.

Have a terrific Thursday!

