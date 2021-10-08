Advertisement

Alaskan Keith McGee finishes in top 10 at Talladega race

By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska resident Keith McGee finished in 10th place in the Camping World Truck Series at the Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend.

McGee, who is from Eagle River, is the first Alaskan and disabled veteran to race in a national NASCAR event. His story has been been nothing short of incredible, from racing go-karts at the Extreme Fun Center in Wasilla to racing on the biggest stage.

