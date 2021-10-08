Anchorage hits 50 for the first time in two weeks, colder and wetter conditions return Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than two weeks with below normal temperatures, Anchorage made it up to 50° Thursday. Normal temperatures this time of year are in the upper 40s, but Southcentral Alaska has consistently seen colder air moving in from the north since the third week of September.

It was a brief break between storms though as the next round of wet weather is already moving into western Alaska from a strong area of low pressure spinning in the Bering Sea. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect along the Bristol Bay coastline from Togiak to Port Heiden from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. These areas should prepare for potential coastal flooding as a strong westerly flow will force the surf three to six feet above the normal high tide line.

Further south, this storm is producing high winds through the Aleutians and the Alaska Peninsula. Cold Bay is under a High Wind Warning late Thursday night through Friday afternoon for southwest winds of 35-45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.

This storm will move into Southcentral early Friday, bringing wet and breezy weather with it. For Anchorage, the mountains will block a lot of the moisture, which means we’ll see just scattered showers. The Kenai Peninsula, northern Susitna Valley, and Prince William Sound however should be prepared for another round of heavier rain. Southeast Alaska will also see another round of heavy rain Friday.

As this storm moves east, the showers will taper off for Anchorage and much of Southcentral early Saturday. The second half of the weekend and much of next week will likely be dry, but we’ll also see a return to cooler temperatures. You can expect highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the low-30s.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

