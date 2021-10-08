Advertisement

Man killed during shootout with law enforcement in Salcha, troopers say

(Dakota News Now)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 35-year-old man from Salcha was shot and killed by law enforcement while they were attempting to serve warrants for his arrest.

Reaction teams made up of Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department officers and North Slope Borough Police Department law enforcement officers arrived at a residence in Salcha around 7 a.m. Friday in search of 35-year-old Scott Hottinger, who had multiple outstanding warrants.

According to an online dispatch, Hottinger left the residence with a firearm. Troopers said he moved toward law enforcement, shouting, and fired the gun. Law enforcement returned fire, troopers said, and Hottinger was killed. No one else was injured.

Troopers did not specify how many reaction team members fired their weapons, but said those who did would be placed on administrative leave. Names will be released after 72 hours, per department policy.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which will then be reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

