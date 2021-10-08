Advertisement

Redington football looks to continue red hot season into the playoffs

By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Redington Huskies football team is 7-0 this season and the first seed in the Division III football bracket. Behind the excellent play from their senior quarterback Wayde Bowman and senior running back Jaden Spaulding, their closest margin of victory has been 16 points all season.

“We are not the 0-4 Redington Huskies anymore, but with that also comes pressure but right now it is playoff time everyone is focusing,” Bowman said.

The Huskies are in the DIII bracket with three other teams: Kenai Central, Houston and Monroe Catholic. Redington has beaten all three of the teams this year and none of the games have been particularly close, but the Huskies haven’t always been the top dog.

“It is good that on one side the kids got to experience the struggle, they know exactly how it is on the other side of the football. It’s not like they have been successful all four years,” said head coach Mathias Weinberger.

The Huskies have scored an astonishing 356 points this season and have only given up 118 points. When a team is beating teams by such wide margins, it can be hard to stay focused when it comes to the playoffs, but according to the team they are laser focused.

“Not overlooking anybody, it doesn’t’ matter who they are, who they played, scores any day — any given day anybody can win,” Bowman said.

“We approach it like every single game,” Spaulding said. “It is hard to beat a team twice because they know what they expect, they know, they got a feel for who to watch. I take it as any other game. Each one of these games are a big game.”

The Redington Huskies will play Kenai Central in the first round of the DIII playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Redington Jr/Sr High School. The two teams meet up earlier this year and the final score was 68-14 in favor of the Huskies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Creek, Alaska
Hunters rescued after being caught in avalanche near Hunter Creek
Providence Alaska Medical Center
Has Alaska’s record COVID-19 surge peaked? Health officials say we’ll know more next week
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Interruptions, outbursts return to Anchorage Assembly as public hearing stretches into 6th night
Hobo Jim performing
Alaska musician Hobo Jim dies just over two weeks after announcing end-stage cancer diagnosis
Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to the media.
Delta Junction man accused of threatening to have Sen. Murkowski killed

Latest News

Keith McGee finished in the top 10 at a Talladega NASCAR race over the weekend.
Alaskan Keith McGee finishes in top 10 at Talladega race
North Dakota winger Evan Trupp, left, fires the puck at Denver goalie Marc Cheverie in the...
Anchorage Wolverines add Evan Trupp to coaching staff
Service volleyball head coach Morgan Hooe gets her team prepared before a match Tuesday, Oct....
Service volleyball hosts Dimond for Spike Out Cancer match
The 2021 Spike Out Cancer Volleyball match between Service and Dimond.
Service volleyball hosts Dimond for Spike Out Cancer match