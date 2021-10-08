Redington football looks to continue red hot season into the playoffs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Redington Huskies football team is 7-0 this season and the first seed in the Division III football bracket. Behind the excellent play from their senior quarterback Wayde Bowman and senior running back Jaden Spaulding, their closest margin of victory has been 16 points all season.

“We are not the 0-4 Redington Huskies anymore, but with that also comes pressure but right now it is playoff time everyone is focusing,” Bowman said.

The Huskies are in the DIII bracket with three other teams: Kenai Central, Houston and Monroe Catholic. Redington has beaten all three of the teams this year and none of the games have been particularly close, but the Huskies haven’t always been the top dog.

“It is good that on one side the kids got to experience the struggle, they know exactly how it is on the other side of the football. It’s not like they have been successful all four years,” said head coach Mathias Weinberger.

The Huskies have scored an astonishing 356 points this season and have only given up 118 points. When a team is beating teams by such wide margins, it can be hard to stay focused when it comes to the playoffs, but according to the team they are laser focused.

“Not overlooking anybody, it doesn’t’ matter who they are, who they played, scores any day — any given day anybody can win,” Bowman said.

“We approach it like every single game,” Spaulding said. “It is hard to beat a team twice because they know what they expect, they know, they got a feel for who to watch. I take it as any other game. Each one of these games are a big game.”

The Redington Huskies will play Kenai Central in the first round of the DIII playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Redington Jr/Sr High School. The two teams meet up earlier this year and the final score was 68-14 in favor of the Huskies.

