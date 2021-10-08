Russian Orthodox monk turns himself into Kodiak police, arrested for sexually abusing child

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Certain specific details have been omitted to protect the victim’s identity.

A monk associated with a Russian Orthodox church in Kodiak has been arrested after turning himself into police for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Evan Nicolai, 59, showed up at the Kodiak Police Department last weekend with a priest from the church and a parent of the child Nicolai is accused of abusing, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Law.

According to an affidavit in the case, Nicolai told police that “there was a connection between himself and the child almost immediately” when they met last year and that the abuse happened on more than one occasion over at least a couple of months when he was with the child in an apartment.

Nicolai was staying at housing provided by the church, according to the release. Police said he had also stayed in other Alaska locations, including Anchorage, Bethel, Eklutna, Homer and Kaktovik.

Nicolai was charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. If convicted, he could face up to 99 years in prison. He is currently in custody with bonds totaling $50,000 in cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in Kodiak District Court.

Anyone with information about Nicolai, including knowledge about other potential victims, is asked to reach out to Det. Sgt. Kathleen Gambling by sending an email to kgambling@city.kodiak.ak.us or calling 907-486-8000.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, resources are available on the Alaska Children’s Alliance and Alaska Children’s Trust websites. To report abuse or neglect, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

