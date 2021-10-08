Wet and cloudy as the week comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wet weather has been the trend as of late across Southcentral and that continues today.

Widespread activity continues to build into the region, with the heaviest rain remaining along the gulf coast region. While the parent low is still in the Bering Sea, a new low is forming near Kodiak. This will redirect more moisture into Prince William Sound and the southern Kenai, meaning rain will increase into the afternoon and evening hours.

The new low forming is certainly good news for Southcentral, as this will keep winds fixated along the Aleutians and into the Bristol Bay Region. Winds at times have been gusting up to hurricane force, prompting the high wind warning that remains in place until 4 p.m. It’s important to note a coastal flood advisory remains in place until Saturday morning for Bristol Bay, as sustained westerly flow will lead to elevated tide and the potential for coastal erosion.

The rain is certainly beneficial to an area that ended September on a dry note, with our precipitation deficit sitting at just over an inch and a half. With today’s event we can expect to see on average nearly a quarter of an inch of rain across Southcentral, with significantly higher amounts along the coast. Whittier and Cordova could easily squeeze out nearly 2 inches of rain into Saturday morning as the system skirts off to the east.

Lingering showers carry us into the weekend, with the main precipitation shield shifting into Southeast. This will lead to drier conditions across Southcentral, although the clouds will stay with us for the next several days.

Looking ahead, temperatures slowly trend downwards for highs. Falling to near 40 degrees by Thursday of next week, with overnight lows falling back below freezing.

Have a wonderful weekend!

