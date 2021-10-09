Alaska reports 2 deaths, more than 800 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations tick slightly up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported two new deaths and more than 800 additional COVID-19 infections, as COVID hospitalizations rose slightly after being on the decline this week.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 839 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of which were among nonresidents. The state health department also reported one additional COVID-19 death of an Alaska resident, and one new death of a nonresident who died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.

Both deaths were recent, the state health department said. The Alaska resident who died was a Fairbanks woman who was 80 or older, and nonresident who died was a man in his 50s who was diagnosed in Anchorage. Since the pandemic began in Alaska in March 2020, the state has reported a total of 570 Alaska resident deaths and 22 nonresident deaths related to the virus.

The state also saw COVID-19 hospitalizations tick slightly upward on Friday. Earlier this week, top health officials and hospital administrators said they were cautiously optimistic as they watched the number of hospitalizations, and new COVID-19 cases, trend downward. However, they warned the state still has a long way to go.

Alaska still has the highest rate of new cases per capita in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state’s hospital data dashboard on Friday showed that as of Thursday, there were 186 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s up from 180 the day before, but still down from the record high reported last month of 217 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The hospital dashboard also shows 30 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. Data show there were zero adult ICU beds left open in Anchorage as of Thursday, and 18 adult ICU beds still available statewide.

Alaska’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that more than 58% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and that close to 64% have gotten at least an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State data show that Alaska’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests remains high, with an average positivity rate of 10.12% over the last seven days. That’s a new record high and twice the threshold of 5% used to determine when community transmission is high.

Anchorage: 335

Fairbanks: 46

Wasilla: 44

Eagle River: 38

Bethel Census Area: 37

Juneau: 24

Soldotna: 23

North Pole: 20

Kenai: 19

Northwest Arctic Borough: 19

Nome Census Area: 18

Palmer: 17

Kodiak: 16

Chugiak: 15

Delta Junction: 12

Bethel: 10

Kotzebue: 9

Kusilvak Census Area: 9

Valdez: 9

Dillingham Census Area: 8

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 8

Copper River Census Area: 7

Dillingham: 7

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 6

Ketchikan: 5

Nome: 5

Homer: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 4

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 4

Anchor Point: 3

Big Lake: 3

Girdwood: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3

Salcha: 3

Sitka: 3

Sterling: 3

Chevak: 2

Chugach Census Area: 2

Nikiski: 2

Sutton-Alpine: 2

Tok: 2

Willow: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Cordova: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Douglas: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Petersburg: 1

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Skagway: 1

Unalaska: 1

Utqiaġvik: 1

The state also reported 14 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases throughout Alaska on Friday.

