Advertisement

It’s the time of year to check your heating system, officials say

The Alaska Department of Public Safety recommends people get their heating systems checked as...
The Alaska Department of Public Safety recommends people get their heating systems checked as colder months approach.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the seasons start to change and the weather gets colder, Alaskans’ homes get warmer too, which can sometimes be dangerous.

“So we look at 2018 to 2020, there were actually over 1,300 residential fires that were just related to the heating fires,” said Virginia Lauer-McMichael, a fire training specialist for the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Most of the fires nationally happen during the colder months between December and February. Something else to keep in mind is that most heating equipment needs to get checked every year.

Residential fires caused by heating systems or equipment made up 53% of all residential fires during that time period, resulting in an estimated $24 million lost, according to the department.

“This is the time of year that it’s really important for everyone to make sure that their heating equipment had been serviced and inspected by individuals that are qualified to do that,” Lauer-McMichael said. “It’s important to get those chimneys checked, it’s important to get those wood stoves checked.”

It’s also important to make sure fire alarms work. During those 1,300 residential fires between 2018-2021, 35 smoke detectors failed to work. The main culprit? The batteries were either missing or disconnected.

Lauer-McMichael recommends people keep the batteries in, and change them twice a year.

“It is really important to make sure that your smoke detector is working,” she said. “In the case if you’re sleeping, your family sleeping, and there’s a fire then it’s important to be alerted early. Most people think that people die in the fires when they have fire fatalities because of the actual fire, but it’s not, it’s because of the chemicals and things in the smoke that kill people and so the fire may not even reach somebody in the home. It’ll be the smoke that will get them.”

And at the end of the day, people should make sure to check warning systems and ensure heating devices are turned off.

Lauer-McMichael said one should maintain a 3-foot radius around all heating devices and for the heating equipment that has embers, a screen and fire resistant rug should be put in front of those. Also, don’t use an oven to heat a home.

For more information and advice on planning and prevention, visit the National Fire Protection Agency website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Creek, Alaska
Hunters rescued after being caught in avalanche near Hunter Creek
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Interruptions, outbursts return to Anchorage Assembly as public hearing stretches into 6th night
Providence Alaska Medical Center
Has Alaska’s record COVID-19 surge peaked? Health officials say we’ll know more next week
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Bronson administration members test positive for COVID; Anchorage Assembly cancels meeting
Hobo Jim performing
Alaska musician Hobo Jim dies just over two weeks after announcing end-stage cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Day one Alaska high school football highlights
Day one highlights
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Bronson administration members test positive for COVID; Anchorage Assembly cancels meeting
The ACLU of Alaska and three former state employees announced a lawsuit filed against Gov. Mike...
Judge rules Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘loyalty pledge’ firings of 2 state employees violated US, Alaska Constitutions
As dust settles, Anchorage schools concerned about continuing TikTok challenges