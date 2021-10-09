Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Bronson administration members test positive for COVID; Anchorage Assembly cancels meeting
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Interruptions, outbursts return to Anchorage Assembly as public hearing stretches into 6th night
The ACLU of Alaska and three former state employees announced a lawsuit filed against Gov. Mike...
Judge rules Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘loyalty pledge’ firings of 2 state employees violated US, Alaska Constitutions
The Matanuska-Susitna is the least vaccinated of Alaska's major regions, according to the state...
‘It’s just really haunting’: A Mat-Su doctor describes patients dying with COVID-19
Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Following investigation, US Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka cited for fishing without commercial license

Latest News

New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods