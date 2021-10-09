Mix of rain, clouds, and even some sun: A break from the wet weather is coming

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After only picking up a tenth of an inch of rain in the first week of October, Anchorage officially received 0.15 inches Friday alone. That brings our monthly total up to a quarter of an inch, which is about a third of an inch below normal for this point in the month.

Even as the storm that brought all this rain today moves east, we’ll continue to see showers linger through Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, drier weather is likely, along with more sun breaks. The sun breaks will stick around Sunday as well but don’t expect temperatures to warm much. We’ll continue to see mid-40s during the day and mid-30s overnight.

Next week is looking relatively quiet with a mix of sun and cloud and an occasional shower. High temperatures will slowly drop to the low 40s by the end of the week, with low temperatures in the low 30s.

Have a great weekend.

