Student arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ West High, police say

Generic police lights.
Generic police lights.(WAFB)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:41 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A student was arrested on Friday after police say they made a threat of violence aimed at West Anchorage High School.

An School Resource Officer responded to West High around 12:15 p.m. Friday after a staff member reported that a student had made threats to “shoot up” the school on social media, according to a community alert from the Anchorage Police Department.

West Anchorage High School Principal Sven Gustafson said in a letter sent home to families that students came forward after lunch and told a staff member that a threat had been made toward the school on social media. Gustafson initiated a “stay put” mode for the school while the threat was investigated.

“With assistance from our (Student Resource Officers) within minutes we were able to complete the investigation and determine that at no point was our school in danger,” he wrote in the letter.

Charges of terroristic threatening have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice, and the student was taken to the McLaughlin Youth Center, the release states. Their parents were notified.

There were no injuries reported at the high school, police said.

“The safety of our school is paramount,” Gustafson said in the letter. “I want to commend the students who came forward with this information to staff, allowing administrators to act quickly to ensure the safety of all our staff and students.”

