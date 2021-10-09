Advertisement

Touchdowns and upsets headline day one of the Alaska high school football playoffs

By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West gets a last second touchdown in a shootout with South to move to the next round and Bartlett avenged a loss earlier in the season to Colony in the valley.

Soldotna continues their dominance moving on to the D2 championship game. The Stars will face the winner of the Lathrop and Eagle River game being played tomorrow.

The first championship game match-up is set as well with the Redington Huskies moving on to face the Houston Hawks who narrowly escaped Monroe Catholic.

Scores from day one in the high school football playoffs:

West 47, South 40

Bartlett 32, Colony 19

Soldotna 73, North Pole 20

Redington 60, Kenai 14

Houston 20, Monroe Catholic 18

