Anchorage police investigating homicide after finding woman dead Sunday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was killed early Sunday morning in the Campbell Park neighborhood.

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to the intersection of East 46th Avenue and Folker Street at 3:19 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots being fired, according to a community alert from the department.

Once there, officers found a woman lying dead outside. Police have detained one person for questioning, they wrote, and they are not looking for any other people at this time. The woman’s identify was not released.

As of Sunday morning, there was still a large police presence in the area of the intersection as they investigated. The intersection of East 46th Avenue and Folker Street is closed and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

If people need to be in the area they are asked to follow police instructions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

