Army soldier found dead on JBER

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was found dead in his on-post residence on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER).

According to a release from the Army, Spc. Brandon Ricardo Diaz, 20, was found Friday morning. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Diaz joined the Army in June 2019 and reported to Alaska in January 2020. He was an Army joint fire support specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at JBER.

During his service, Diaz received the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Diaz was from Tucson, Arizona.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.