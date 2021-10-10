Advertisement

Army soldier found dead on JBER

Spec. Brandon Diaz was found dead in his on-post residence Friday morning.
Spec. Brandon Diaz was found dead in his on-post residence Friday morning.(U.S. Army)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was found dead in his on-post residence on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER).

According to a release from the Army, Spc. Brandon Ricardo Diaz, 20, was found Friday morning. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Diaz joined the Army in June 2019 and reported to Alaska in January 2020. He was an Army joint fire support specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at JBER.

During his service, Diaz received the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Diaz was from Tucson, Arizona.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACLU of Alaska and three former state employees announced a lawsuit filed against Gov. Mike...
Judge rules Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘loyalty pledge’ firings of 2 state employees violated US, Alaska Constitutions
Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Following investigation, US Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka cited for fishing without commercial license
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Bronson administration members test positive for COVID; Anchorage Assembly cancels meeting
The Matanuska-Susitna is the least vaccinated of Alaska's major regions, according to the state...
‘It’s just really haunting’: A Mat-Su doctor describes patients dying with COVID-19
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 deaths, more than 800 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations tick slightly up

Latest News

UPDATE: Charges filed in early morning homicide
Day one Alaska high school football highlights
Day one highlights
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Bronson administration members test positive for COVID; Anchorage Assembly cancels meeting
The Alaska Department of Public Safety recommends people get their heating systems checked as...
It’s the time of year to check your heating system, officials say