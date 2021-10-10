Advertisement

A little sunshine before the next system arrives

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A steady rainfall gave way to some sunny breaks across Southcentral Saturday afternoon, which was nice to see. Clouds will hang tough tonight along with some patchy fog developing toward morning. There is a break between storm systems on Sunday. Anchorage and Southcentral still see quite a bit of cloud cover, but by afternoon, will likely see some additional sunny breaks and blue in the sky. The sun tomorrow will help to warm us up into the middle and upper 40s, which is a few degrees warmer than average, so that’s a welcome change as well, even if it is brief.

The next storm system to affect Southwest and Southcentral is already taking shape in the Bering Sea. The storm will pass through the Aleutians and Southwest on Sunday, then cause a stronger, secondary storm to develop and intensify in the northern Gulf of Alaska on Monday. The Anchorage area will see a “glancing blow” from this system with generally cloudy skies. Much of the rain and wind, however, will stay confined across the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound areas as we start the new work week.

Southeast will continue to see lingering rain showers early Sunday morning then some drying and sunshine later in the afternoon. The storm entering Southwest Alaska on Sunday arrives late Monday bringing with it heavy rain and gusty winds.

