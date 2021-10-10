Nikiski firefighter drowns in Southern California

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Nikiski Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Matthew Quiner, 54, drowned Friday at a beach in Oxnard, CA, about 60 miles west of Los Angeles. Quiner was an engineer with the Nikiski Fire Department.

KEYT-TV, out of Santa Barbara, reported that police responded to a 911 call from a beachgoer who spotted a man face-down in the water near the shore. First responders attempted to resuscitate Quiner. He was eventually taken to St. Johns Regional Medical Center where, according to KEYT-TV, Quiner passed away.

A GoFundMe account set up for the family says Quiner was on vacation with his family when he drowned.

As of Sunday, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said it had not determined the cause of death.

Co-workers said Quiner had been with the department since 2002.

