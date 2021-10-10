Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Bronson administration members test positive for COVID; Anchorage Assembly cancels meeting
The ACLU of Alaska and three former state employees announced a lawsuit filed against Gov. Mike...
Judge rules Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘loyalty pledge’ firings of 2 state employees violated US, Alaska Constitutions
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Interruptions, outbursts return to Anchorage Assembly as public hearing stretches into 6th night
The Matanuska-Susitna is the least vaccinated of Alaska's major regions, according to the state...
‘It’s just really haunting’: A Mat-Su doctor describes patients dying with COVID-19
Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Following investigation, US Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka cited for fishing without commercial license

Latest News

Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
A missing Grimes County, Texas, 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after...
Sheriff on successful search for missing Texas boy: 'Running on prayers'
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA