Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race not taking place in 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race Association Facebook page the race will not take place in 2022 and there is no plan in place to move forward.

“We no longer have a functioning board of directors and no plan in place to move forward. A few of the volunteers will continue to help maintain the PSDRA - Peninsula Sled Dog & Racing Association trails but don’t have the capacity to put on the race.” was posted onto the Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race Association Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

