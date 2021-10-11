Advertisement

Celebrating the music and dance of Cuba

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Anaya Latin Dance held a weekend of classes, workshops and dance events.

“The main point of the event is to get the dance community together,” said Stacey Shriner, a student at Anaya Latin Dance. “To educate people on music of Cuba and the traditional dances of Cuba and culture.”

“People really enjoy Cuban dance. We already have an established salsa community,” said Liz Anaya, co-director of Anaya Latin Dance.

