Champions were crowned in the ASAA Cross Country Championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Runners in three different divisions took on the muddy Bartlett trails in hopes of taking home the Alaska School Activities Association’s top prize in Alaska high school cross country.

Just one week ago the Bartlett trails were covered in snow for the Cook Inlet Conference regionals, but for state the course was mostly mud and full of puddles. That didn’t phase the D1 girls champion though Robyn Miller saying last week that she would like to run in the snow again because she liked the challenge. This week she took the challenge of the mud head on and took home the state tittle.

“Everywhere was muddy but that is to be expected you know it made it really fun those down hills were treacherous, it is great to go out there and have a good time, I don’t know if you can tell but I am a little bit muddy it’s absolutely amazing” said the D1 girls champion, Robyn Miller.

D1 girls top finishers Race time Robyn Miller, South Anchorage 19:10.6 Campbell Peterson, Chugiak 19:27.9 Kiah Dihle, Thunder Mountain 19:40.0

The top 5 teams in girls D1:

1. Chugiak

2. South Anchorage

3. Juneau

4. West Anchorage

5. West Valley

In the boys D1 race it was a battle between Daniel Abramowicz of West Valley and Jared Gardiner of Dimond. The two have won the majority of the cross country races throughout the season but at state it was Abramowicz who came out on top.

“It is really amazing I have been pushing all four years I wasn’t the best my freshmen year but after that i have just been working my way up to be a state champion I love it” said the boys D1 champion, Daniel Abramowicz.

D1 boys top finishers Race time Daniel Abramowicz, West Valley 16:12.0 Jared Gardiner, Dimond 16:29.9 Fischer Adams, Palmer 16:37.2

The top 5 teams in boys D1:

1. West Valley

2. West Anchorage

3. Service

4. Dimond

5. Kodiak

In the girls D2 race it was Jayna Boonstra of Kenai Central who stuck out from everyone else winning first place by an astonishing 23.5 seconds.

“It is really cool to see everything come together and all you have worked for all season comes down to this one day and it is just awesome” said the D2 girls champion, Jayna Boonstra.

D2 girls top finishers Race time Jayna Boonstra, Kenai Central 19:47.0 Anna Prussian, Sitka 20:10.5 Megan Nelson, Grace Christian 20.24.0

The top 5 teams in girls D2:

1. Grace Christian

2. Kenai Central

3. Homer

4. Anchorage Christian

5. Monroe Catholic

For the boys D2 race the big story was Grace Christian taking four of the top five spots. David Sliwinski of Grace narrowly edged out his teamate Seth Lochmann for the top spot.

“The emotions are very hard to describe I feel like a sense of a runners high right now after running in the cold and doing my best” said the boys D2 champion, David Sliwinski.

D2 boys top finishers Race time David Sliwinski, Grace Christian 16:44.9 Seth Lochmann, Grace Christian 16:48.7 Josh Brower, Anchorage Christian 16:49.0

The top 5 teams in boys D2:

1. Grace christian

2. Sitka

3. Kenai Central

4. Anchorage Christian

5. Homer

In the D3 girls race it was a phenomenal freshman that took the top spot, Ariel Godinez-Long of Haines handled her business not only did she win the state tittle but also was the only freshmen in the top ten.

“I heard a lot of yeah your going to win state but I’m a freshmen,” Godinez-Long said with a smile on her face, “but now that it happened and I’m like wow, it is overwhelming” said the D3 girls champion, Ariel Godinez-Long.

D3 girls top finishers Race time Ariel Godinez-Long, Haines 20:31.1 Teagan Rude, Glenallen 21:26.1 Liana Carney, Wrangell 21:40.5

The top 4 teams in girls D3:

1. Haines

2. Glenallen

3. Sockeye

4. Petersburg

The boys D3 race proved to be historic for the first time in 34 years a Petersburg runner claimed the state tittle. Uriah Lucas won by a hefty margin and after the race he reflected on what it was like to be written into the history of the running program in Petersburg.

“It is just pretty cool you have heard about these guys that have won state and I have always though that would be cool and having it come true is pretty cool” said the D3 boys champion, Uriah Lucas.

D3 boys top finishers Race time Uriah Lucas, Petersburg 17:38.7 Leo Wald, Haines 17:47.3 Justin Trail, Nikolaevsk 18:01.9

The top 5 teams in boys D3:

1. Haines

2. Petersburge

3. Craig

4. Dillingham

5. Unalaska

