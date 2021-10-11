Advertisement

Championship match-ups set for D2 and D3 and round one of D1 wraps up in High School Football Playoffs

By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soldotna will go up against Lathrop for the second time this season in the D2 championship game, the Malamutes handing the Stars their only loss of the season in the first game of the year.

In D3 Redington stayed undefeated and will now go up against the Houston Hawks in the championship game, a rematch of the last game of the regular season where the Huskies won 40-6.

Division one updated bracket
Division one updated bracket(Austin Sjong)
Divison two championship game preview
Divison two championship game preview(Austin Sjong)
Division three championship game preview
Division three championship game preview(Austin Sjong)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spec. Brandon Diaz was found dead in his on-post residence Friday morning.
Army soldier found dead on JBER
The ACLU of Alaska and three former state employees announced a lawsuit filed against Gov. Mike...
Judge rules Gov. Dunleavy’s ‘loyalty pledge’ firings of 2 state employees violated US, Alaska Constitutions
Charges filed in early morning homicide
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Bronson administration members test positive for COVID; Anchorage Assembly cancels meeting
The Matanuska-Susitna is the least vaccinated of Alaska's major regions, according to the state...
‘It’s just really haunting’: A Mat-Su doctor describes patients dying with COVID-19

Latest News

2021 ASAA state tennis
Familiar faces dominate at 2021 State Tennis Championships
2021 ASAA state tennis
2021 STATE TENNIS ASAA
STATE CROSS COUNTRY 2021
Champions were crowned in the ASAA Cross Country Championships
Generic image of snow.
Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race not taking place in 2022