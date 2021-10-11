Championship match-ups set for D2 and D3 and round one of D1 wraps up in High School Football Playoffs
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soldotna will go up against Lathrop for the second time this season in the D2 championship game, the Malamutes handing the Stars their only loss of the season in the first game of the year.
In D3 Redington stayed undefeated and will now go up against the Houston Hawks in the championship game, a rematch of the last game of the regular season where the Huskies won 40-6.
