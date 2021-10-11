Familiar faces dominate at 2021 State Tennis Championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For yet another year the West Anchorage Eagles take the top spot for both Girls and Boys singles.

Athena Clendaniel and Charlie Rush of West high school win back to back state tittles in girls and boys singles.

Girls singles champion:

Athena Clendaniel, West Anchorage

Clendaniel went up against fellow Eagle Sophia Green in the championship match winning 6-0 and 6-2.

“It is nice knowing that no matter who wins West gets the points and it feels really good coming from the team setting that West is going to win the match no matter what” said the girls singles champion, Athena Clendaniel.

“We’ll we have been playing against each other since we were 10 or 7 years old, so it is nice to be out with a friend and an enemy!” said the girls singles second place finisher, Sophia Green.

Boys singles champion:

Charlie Rush, West Anchorage

Rush only played two high school matches before regionals due to a shoulder injury he was dealing with, but was 100 percent when it mattered most winning the boys singles championship for the second straight year.

“Pretty special four years cracking at it, I won doubles my freshmen year and then I lost state my Sophomore year I have been crawling back, I won last year but the feeling is never the same, It’s always different each year every time new opponents new people, it is awesome every year” said the boys singles champion, Charlie Rush.

Girls doubles champions:

Eva Leif and Antonia Yu, West Anchorage

Boys doubles champions:

Walker Brown and Aaron Griffin, South Anchorage

Mixed doubles champions:

Allya Pedalino and Toby Lochner, Service

To see all of the scores and the final brackets you can do so by visiting this link.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.