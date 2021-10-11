Inmate who died Friday is sixth COVID-19 related death among Alaska prisoners

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An inmate within the Alaska Department of Corrections died on Friday, and his death was related to COVID-19, according to the department.

John Andrew, 68, died at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna on Oct. 8, according to an press release from the department on Monday. No foul play is suspected and his death was related to the virus, according to the release. His family has been notified.

Andrew is the ninth person to die while in Department of Corrections custody this year, according to the release, and the sixth inmate whose death was COVID-19 related, according to a department spokesperson. He had been in custody since 2011.

According to data last updated on Sept. 27, the department has recorded 2,440 positive COVID-19 cases among its general inmate population, and 526 positive cases among people who have been remanded to a correctional facility. As of Sept. 27, the department had recorded 28 inmates who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Every death of a prisoner is reviewed by the Alaska State Troopers, according to Monday’s press release, as well as the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.