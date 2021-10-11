Advertisement

Magnitude 6.9 is strongest aftershock of Chignik earthquake

The aftershock occured at a depth of 42.9 miles
The M6.9 that struck shortly after 1 am, was the strongest aftershock of the M8.2 earthquake in...
The M6.9 that struck shortly after 1 am, was the strongest aftershock of the M8.2 earthquake in July.(Alaska's News Source)
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, a magnitude 6.9 aftershock struck 71 miles east of Chignik. This aftershock is the strongest that has occurred following the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that hit near Chignik in July.

Around 800 aftershocks have been recorded off the Alaska Peninsula since that earthquake, with just over a dozen of them being of magnitude 5.0 or greater.

The U.S. Geological Survey expects an additional 28 to 91 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 or greater through the next year, with only an 11% chance that those aftershocks register as a magnitude 5.0 or greater.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, there was no threat of a tsunami following the aftershock.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spec. Brandon Diaz was found dead in his on-post residence Friday morning.
Army soldier found dead on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Charges filed in early morning homicide
Emergency workers try to save the life of Matthew Quiner who drowned Ocotber 8 in Oxnard, CA.
Nikiski firefighter drowns in Southern California
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer fired by Bronson administration, NAACP says
The Matanuska-Susitna is the least vaccinated of Alaska's major regions, according to the state...
‘It’s just really haunting’: A Mat-Su doctor describes patients dying with COVID-19

Latest News

A map of the area near Craig and Klawock, Alaska.
Remains of man reported missing in 2017 found on small island between Craig and Klawock
Man killed during shootout with law enforcement in Salcha, troopers say
Posters from new FBI program aimed to encourage Alaskans to report hate crimes.
FBI launches new campaign encouraging Alaskans to report hate crimes
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer fired by Bronson administration, NAACP says