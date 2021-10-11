Magnitude 6.9 is strongest aftershock of Chignik earthquake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, a magnitude 6.9 aftershock struck 71 miles east of Chignik. This aftershock is the strongest that has occurred following the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that hit near Chignik in July.

Around 800 aftershocks have been recorded off the Alaska Peninsula since that earthquake, with just over a dozen of them being of magnitude 5.0 or greater.

The U.S. Geological Survey expects an additional 28 to 91 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 or greater through the next year, with only an 11% chance that those aftershocks register as a magnitude 5.0 or greater.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, there was no threat of a tsunami following the aftershock.

