Remains of man reported missing in 2017 found on small island between Craig and Klawock

A map of the area near Craig and Klawock, Alaska.
A map of the area near Craig and Klawock, Alaska.(Alaska's News Source / Google Maps)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The skeletal remains of a man who was reported missing four years ago have been discovered on a small, uninhabited island between Craig and Klawock.

Christerpher Perez, 52, was reported missing in August 2017. He was last seen in a canoe on the water outside of Klawock.

Troopers were notified about the remains in early August, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers. The remains were sent to the state medical examiner, who confirmed that the remains were of Perez through medical records.

Perez’s family has been notified, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

