Remains of man reported missing in 2017 found on small island between Craig and Klawock

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The skeletal remains of a man who was reported missing four years ago have been discovered on a small, uninhabited island between Craig and Klawock.

Christerpher Perez, 52, was reported missing in August 2017. He was last seen in a canoe on the water outside of Klawock.

Troopers were notified about the remains in early August, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers. The remains were sent to the state medical examiner, who confirmed that the remains were of Perez through medical records.

Perez’s family has been notified, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.